Iranian currency rates for March 14

Business Materials 14 March 2024 10:02 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) issued an official foreign currency rate on March 14, Trend reports.

Based on the Bank's currency exchange rate, 19 currency prices grew while 17 fell from March 13.

The CBI states that $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, one euro - 45,963 rials. On March 13, 1 euro was 45,853 rials.

Currency

Rial on March 14

Rial on March 13

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,750

53,697

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,844

47,822

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,105

4,102

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,009

3,990

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,164

6,150

1 Indian rupee

INR

508

508

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,742

136,728

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,047

15,044

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,430

28,436

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,370

5,369

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,093

109,094

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,185

31,117

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,864

25,824

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,263

2,251

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,309

1,310

1 Russian ruble

RUB

460

460

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,208

3,209

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,817

27,717

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,705

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,526

31,510

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,276

38,275

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,373

1,370

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,677

31,692

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,742

8,751

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,844

5,849

100 Thai baths

THB

117,880

117,482

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,970

8,976

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

31,943

32,006

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,963

45,853

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,331

9,361

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,792

15,820

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,697

2,704

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

593

593

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,863

12,865

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,676

24,697

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,849

75,868

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,838

3,839

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,022

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The CBI established the SANA system, which values one euro at 473,354 rials and $1 at 432,545 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 441,563 rials, and the price of $1 - 403,494 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 593,000–596,000 rials, while one euro is about 649,000–652,000 rials.

