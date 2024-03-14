Iranian currency rates for March 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) issued an official foreign currency rate on March 14, Trend reports.

Based on the Bank's currency exchange rate, 19 currency prices grew while 17 fell from March 13.

The CBI states that $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, one euro - 45,963 rials. On March 13, 1 euro was 45,853 rials.

Currency Rial on March 14 Rial on March 13 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,750 53,697 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,844 47,822 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,105 4,102 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,009 3,990 1 Danish krone DKK 6,164 6,150 1 Indian rupee INR 508 508 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,742 136,728 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,047 15,044 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,430 28,436 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,370 5,369 1 Omani rial OMR 109,093 109,094 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,185 31,117 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,864 25,824 1 South African rand ZAR 2,263 2,251 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,309 1,310 1 Russian ruble RUB 460 460 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,208 3,209 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,817 27,717 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,705 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,526 31,510 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,276 38,275 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,373 1,370 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,677 31,692 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,742 8,751 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,844 5,849 100 Thai baths THB 117,880 117,482 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,970 8,976 1,000 South Korean won KRW 31,943 32,006 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,963 45,853 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,331 9,361 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,792 15,820 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,697 2,704 1 Afghan afghani AFN 593 593 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,863 12,865 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,676 24,697 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,849 75,868 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,838 3,839 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The CBI established the SANA system, which values one euro at 473,354 rials and $1 at 432,545 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 441,563 rials, and the price of $1 - 403,494 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 593,000–596,000 rials, while one euro is about 649,000–652,000 rials.

