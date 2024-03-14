Iranian currency rates for March 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) issued an official foreign currency rate on March 14, Trend reports.
Based on the Bank's currency exchange rate, 19 currency prices grew while 17 fell from March 13.
The CBI states that $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, one euro - 45,963 rials. On March 13, 1 euro was 45,853 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on March 14
|
Rial on March 13
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
42,000
|
42,000
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
53,750
|
53,697
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
47,844
|
47,822
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
4,105
|
4,102
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
4,009
|
3,990
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
6,164
|
6,150
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
508
|
508
|
1 UAE dirham
|
AED
|
11,437
|
11,437
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
136,742
|
136,728
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
15,047
|
15,044
|
100 Japanese yens
|
JPY
|
28,430
|
28,436
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
5,370
|
5,369
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
109,093
|
109,094
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
31,185
|
31,117
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
25,864
|
25,824
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
2,263
|
2,251
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
1,309
|
1,310
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
460
|
460
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
11,539
|
11,539
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
3,208
|
3,209
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
4
|
4
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
27,817
|
27,717
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
11,201
|
11,201
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
111,705
|
111,704
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
31,526
|
31,510
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
38,276
|
38,275
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
1,373
|
1,370
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
21
|
21
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
31,677
|
31,692
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
8,742
|
8,751
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
5,844
|
5,849
|
100 Thai baths
|
THB
|
117,880
|
117,482
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
8,970
|
8,976
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
31,943
|
32,006
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
59,240
|
59,239
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
45,963
|
45,853
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
9,331
|
9,361
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
15,792
|
15,820
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
2,697
|
2,704
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
593
|
593
|
1 Belarus ruble
|
BYN
|
12,863
|
12,865
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
24,676
|
24,697
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
75,849
|
75,868
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
3,838
|
3,839
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
12,022
|
12,023
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
The CBI established the SANA system, which values one euro at 473,354 rials and $1 at 432,545 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 441,563 rials, and the price of $1 - 403,494 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 593,000–596,000 rials, while one euro is about 649,000–652,000 rials.
