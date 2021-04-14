All sanctions against Iran should be lifted unconditionally, Russia says

TEHRAN, Iran, Apr.14

Russia's position on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is clear and all sanctions against Iran should be lifted unconditionally, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Trend reports via IRNA.

"I hope lifting sanctions would create a space for more cooperation," said Lavrov.

"The only way to revive the JCPOA is that the US would fully comply with its commitments and act based on the UNSC resolution, if the Americans do not do this , it would possibly face unpleasant consequences," he said during joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart.

"The path to preserve the JCPOA is that sides would fully return to the JCPOA. Our effort is to help the Americans to return to the JCPOA and Iranians as well," he said.

"I had good negotiations today with my Iranian counterpart and the negotiations were held in a friendly and trusting atmosphere," Lavrov said.

"We seek mutual respect between sides, political dialogue between the two countries was full of content," he said. "We have signed cultural MoU and had good talks over bilateral cooperation in transportation and cultural fields."