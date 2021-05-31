Iran reaches progress in Vienna talks, yet 'key issues' remain, says gov't spokesman

TEHRAN, Iran, May 31

Trend:

Iran's three working groups have reached considerable progress in Vienna talks, but key issues still remain, said Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh, Trend reports.

"The fifth round of negotiations between Iran and the JCPOA members have started this week, the talks at the expert level are to take place," Khatibzadeh said.

He went on to add that Iran will continue the Vienna talks, as each round of talks can become the final round.

"We had remarkable progress, but the key issues still remain to be solved," said the official.

"Iran has no rush to reach an agreement, we don't want to rush things. If negotiations require a decision to be made in Tehran, we are open to holding talks in Iran's capital," he said.