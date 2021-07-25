Iranian, Chinese ambassadors to Pakistan consult on region, Afghanistan

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan has met with his Chinese counterpart to discuss bilateral cooperation, regional ties, including developments in Afghanistan, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini met with Chinese Ambassador to Islamabad Nong Rong here on Sunday.

Iranian ambassador in a tweet said: In this meeting, we discussed bilateral and trilateral cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran, China and Pakistan and the latest developments related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Hosseini added Afghan peace process was reviewed and need for neighbors to play a role in helping to establish peace and stability in this country was emphasized during the meeting.

Pakistan last month welcomed the Tehran peace summit with Afghan groups, including the Taliban, and the role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in advancing the peace process.

Welcoming Iran’s engagement with Afghan groups to reach a political agreement through negotiations, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesman expressed hope that the Afghan groups would seize this opportunity to achieve a comprehensive political settlement.