Iran sends note of protest to France regarding attack on its embassy in Paris - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. The assault on Iran’s diplomatic mission in Paris prompted the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to send a strongly-worded note of protest to France, Spokesman for Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nasser Kanaani said at a press conference in Tehran on Sept. 11, Trend reports.

According to Kanaani, Iran strongly denounces the attack on its diplomatic mission in Paris.

The spokesperson added that the assault was a violation of the embassy’s consular work and the rights of the citizens who sought consular services from the diplomatic mission.

Kanani reminded that a few days ago France and the authorities of some European countries were warned about the possibility of an attack on the embassy.

The consular department of the Iranian Embassy in Paris was set on fire by an unidentified person who hurled a “Molotov cocktail” at its back door on September 9, 2023. The next day, the diplomatic mission of the Islamic Republic resumed its normal operations.

---

