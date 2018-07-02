Some half million chickens die of bird flu in Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

Trend:

About 450,000 chickens have died of the highly contagious H5N8 bird flu in Iran since March 20, an official with Iran’s Veterinary Organization, Mohammad Gholami said.

The infection is reported in some provinces, Gholami said, adding that the death cases have occurred in 17 poultry centers, ISNA news agency reported July 2.

He further said that a new strategy for observing, monitoring and confronting the disease is launched in the country.

The official further claimed that the Islamic Republic’s enemies are trying to hit Iran’s livestock production in line with the ongoing “full-scale economic war.”

As many as 25 million chickens were killed in Iran in last fiscal year, ended March 20, to prevent the spread of the bird flu, according to Iran Veterinary Organization Chief Alireza Rafiepour.

In the preceding year over 12 million chickens were killed in the country in an effort to control the outbreak, he said.

The official noted that 15 provinces in Iran witnessed the outbreak of bird flu.

