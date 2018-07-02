Some half million chickens die of bird flu in Iran

2 July 2018 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

Trend:

About 450,000 chickens have died of the highly contagious H5N8 bird flu in Iran since March 20, an official with Iran’s Veterinary Organization, Mohammad Gholami said.

The infection is reported in some provinces, Gholami said, adding that the death cases have occurred in 17 poultry centers, ISNA news agency reported July 2.

He further said that a new strategy for observing, monitoring and confronting the disease is launched in the country.

The official further claimed that the Islamic Republic’s enemies are trying to hit Iran’s livestock production in line with the ongoing “full-scale economic war.”

As many as 25 million chickens were killed in Iran in last fiscal year, ended March 20, to prevent the spread of the bird flu, according to Iran Veterinary Organization Chief Alireza Rafiepour.

In the preceding year over 12 million chickens were killed in the country in an effort to control the outbreak, he said.

The official noted that 15 provinces in Iran witnessed the outbreak of bird flu.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Iran’s apple export hikes by over 500%
Business 15:47
Europe ready to provide financial services to Iran – EU official
Business 09:18
Tehran attaches importance to its ties with Moscow – official (Exclusive)
Business 1 July 16:56
Iran, New Zealand urge enhanced agriculture relations
Business 1 July 10:14
Iran, New Zealand urge enhanced agriculture relations
Business 28 June 20:14
Europe ready to provide financial services to Iran – EU official
Business 28 June 19:50
Iran Agrofood 2018 expo to open in Tehran tomorrow
Business 28 June 19:01
Iran spending $3B to import oilseeds – official
Business 28 June 17:23
Russia, Kazakhstan to discuss removal of restrictions on poultry supply
Economy news 26 June 14:25
Kazakhstan bans import of products of Russian poultry farms
Kazakhstan 25 June 10:33
Tehran, Dushanbe to boost co-op in sectors of energy, overseas farming
Business 23 June 17:50
Tehran, Dushanbe to boost co-op in sectors of energy, overseas farming
Business 21 June 15:35
EU financing key agri-food project in Iran
Business 21 June 14:36
Baku, Tehran can help increase regional food security
Business 19 June 13:08
Saffron smuggling impeding Iran’s export to Europe – official
Business 19 June 11:13
Iran calls off plan to export potato to Russia, official says
Business 19 June 10:31
Iran’s flower industry thriving – official
Business 14 June 15:10
Baku, Tehran can help increase regional food security
Business 13 June 18:18