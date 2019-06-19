Iranian minister: European countries don’t cooperate for purchase of oil

19 June 2019 16:11 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

European countries do not cooperate to buy Iranian oil, Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh told reporters after a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports with reference to Fars news agency.

He said that European countries have not announced anything yet regarding the purchase of oil from Iran.

“The reason indicated by the European countries is that oil is purchased not by European governments, but by private companies,” he noted. “These companies also have ties with the US. That is why they do not buy Iranian oil.”

“Some customers apply to the Iranian Oil Ministry under the pretext to buy Iranian oil, whereas their goal is to learn how Iran sells oil. Iran knows it,” he added.

The US imposed sanctions on Iran's oil sector in November 2018, while providing a 6-month exemption period for eight countries buying oil from Iran. The period ended on May 2, 2019, and was not prolonged by the US.

