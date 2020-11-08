Iran to produce herbal medicines for COVID-19

TEHRAN, Iran, Nov. 8

Trend:



The head of Iran Food and Drug Administration announced that for the first time in the world, clinical studies of 4 coronavirus drugs in Iran have been completed.



Mohammad Reza Shansaz, announced the issuance of production licenses for 4 herbal medicines effective in the treatment of coronavirus disease, Trend reports citing IRNA.



"According to the statistics and clinical studies, one of these herbal medicines can definitely cure coronavirus,” he said. “The other two pens are currently considered as treatment aids, and another of these medicines is about to get a license.”



"This is the first time in the world that we can do scientific research in the field of herbal medicines," Shansaz said, noting that clinical studies are being conducted on more than 70 herbal remedies.