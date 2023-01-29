Fire breaks out at car oil refinery near Tabriz (VIDEO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 29 January 2023 01:13 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. After an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 in the province of West Azerbaijan, located in northwestern Iran, a fire broke out at an car oil refinery in the Azershahr district of East Azerbaijan province, Trend reports.

The fire broke out in the Selimi industrial park in the Azershahr district, located near Tabriz.

Measures are currently being taken to extinguish the fire.

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake has shaken Iran. The epicenter of the quake was located 8 km southwest of the city of Khoy. The seismic center was located at a depth of 15 km.

