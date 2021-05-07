Armenia experiences continuous population decline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

Trend:

The population of Armenia has decreased by 3,800 people in 2020, compared to 2019, according to the Statistical Committee of Armenia, Trend reports citing the Armenian media.

As reported, the urban population of Armenia was 1,895.6 people, in particular, Yerevan – 1,091.7 people.

The rural population of the country last year was 1,067.7 people.

As of January 1, 2021, the resident population of Armenia, according to the current registration based on the 2011 census, amounted to 2,963.3 people.