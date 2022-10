BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. Half a million people in Armenia suffer from malnutrition, Trend reports via Hunger Map UN World Food Program.

Only in the past three months, this number increased by 0.01 million.

Also, according to the "Hunger Map," 4.4 percent of children under the age of five in Armenia suffer from acute malnutrition, while 9.4 percent suffer from chronic malnutrition.

The population of Armenia is 3 million people.