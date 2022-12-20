CSTO crushes hopes of Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The solution of the issue with the Lachin corridor is beyond the responsibility of the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization), CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on December 20, Trend reports with reference to the Russian media.

"No appeals from Armenia haven’t been received on this issue either," Zas added.

Against the backdrop of a peaceful protest of Azerbaijanis, which has been going on for the ninth day on Azerbaijan's Lachin road against eco-terror [illegal exploitation of mineral deposits by Armenians] in Azerbaijani lands, the Armenian side began to spread fake news that the road was allegedly closed by the peaceful protesters.

According to another fake news of the Armenian side, the Azerbaijani side was allegedly “committing 'genocide' against the Armenians living in Karabakh”. Although, in fact, supply vehicles of Russian peacekeepers temporarily deployed in Azerbaijani territories [delivering humanitarian aid to the Armenians in Karabakh] and ambulances [transporting ] pass freely along the road.

Based on these statements, Armenia has repeatedly expressed hope for the intervention of the CSTO in this matter.