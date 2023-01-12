Russia sees discrepancies in Armenia's position regarding serious issues – MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Russia sees discrepancies in Armenia's position on serious topics related to regional security, Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

"We see a difference in the assessment of the most serious issues not only for Armenia but also for regional security. We're trying to clarify with Armenia, with officials, with people given relevant powers, what position they still adhere to, through bilateral channels. There are fundamental issues and, accordingly, the position should be formulated without changing its principal foundations," she said.