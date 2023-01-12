Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. South Caucasus
  3. Armenia

Russia sees discrepancies in Armenia's position regarding serious issues – MFA

Armenia Materials 12 January 2023 15:26 (UTC +04:00)
Russia sees discrepancies in Armenia's position regarding serious issues – MFA

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Russia sees discrepancies in Armenia's position on serious topics related to regional security, Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

"We see a difference in the assessment of the most serious issues not only for Armenia but also for regional security. We're trying to clarify with Armenia, with officials, with people given relevant powers, what position they still adhere to, through bilateral channels. There are fundamental issues and, accordingly, the position should be formulated without changing its principal foundations," she said.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more