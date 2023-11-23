President of Belarus calls Armenia's refusal to participate in CSTO summit demarche

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko commented on Armenia's refusal to participate in the summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Trend reports.

"Problematic issues should be discussed at the negotiating table, instead of making demarches," he said.

On November 14 in a phone talk with Lukashenko, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that he had decided not to participate in the CSTO meeting on November 23.

