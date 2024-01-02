BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 2. Neo-Nazis held a march in Yerevan in honor of the birthday of the Armenian Nazi Garegin Nzhdeh, who was subsequently convicted of collaborating with the Nazi Germany, Trend reports.

The marchers chanted "Sieg Heil" slogan.

Armenia stands first in the list of countries for most monuments, streets named in honor of Garegin Nzhdeh, who fought under the Nazi command against the USSR during the World War II. Nzdeh was the one who made sure the Armenian legion followed the orders of the Nazis, in particular in the Caucasus, Crimea and France.

It seems that some things in Armenia aren't changing, as certain circles in the country keep glorifying a criminal like Garegin Nzhdeh, the founder of the ideology of Armenian superiority and hatred towards the Turks.

VIDEO:

In 2016, a monument to the Nzhdeh was set up in the center of Yerevan. In addition to large centers such as Gyumri and Gafan, the memory of Nzhdeh is preserved in at least seventeen other settlements. In Gyumri, the second-largest city in Armenia, a monument was set up in honor of Nzhdeh and a street was named after him as well.

Here, by the way, ironically, there is a Russian military base. In Gafan, there is also a Nzhdeh Street and a memorial was set up in 2003.

There are streets named after Nzhdeh in Agarak, Aparan, Artik, Ashtarak, Burastan, Byuravan, Dvin, Goris, Mrgavan, Mrgavet, Nshavan, Sisian, Stepanavan, Vanadzor, Verin, Artashat and Yeghvard. In addition, an entire village is named after Nzhdeh in Armenia.