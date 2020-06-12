Georgia reports 3 more coronavirus cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Three more individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in Georgia, increasing the number of total confirmed cases to 831, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The number of those recovered has reached 694, whereas 13 patients died from the virus.

Currently, 3,213 people remain under quarantine, and 303 persons are in patient care.

Head of Georgia’s National Disease Control Center Amiran Gamkrelidze called on people to maintain social distancing, use face masks indoors and in public transport, observe the rules of personal and public hygiene, work remotely and avoid public gatherings.