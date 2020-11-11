German Ambassador - I am glad that leading politicians of both sides in Georgia are initiating a dialogue between the parties

I am glad that now the leading politicians of both sides are initiating a dialogue between the parties – said German Ambassador to Georgia Hubert Knirsch, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to Ambassador, political tension created in the aftermath of the first round of parliamentary elections in Georgia caused concern in Germany.

“Georgia’s democratic development is important for the whole region. All political players bear responsibility for that. We will contribute to the dialog among them,” German Ambassador said.