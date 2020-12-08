Turkish, Georgian FMs talk economic coop

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia David Zalkaliani held a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on the issues of enhancing regional security and economic cooperation, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

David Zalkaliani tweeted: “Had a phone conversation with my colleague and friend Mevlut Cavusoglu. Important issues of regional security and the ways of deepening economic cooperation discussed. Grateful to our friends for firm support of Georgia’s territorial integrity and NATO aspirations and for help combating COVID-19”.