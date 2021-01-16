Georgia reveals number of COVID-19 cases for Jan.16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

Georgia has reported 1,236 new cases of coronavirus after conducting 15,152 tests over the last 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 485 out of the new 1,236 cases were reported in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi.

Other cases were reported in:

Imereti - 219

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 122

Shida Kartli - 87

Kakheti - 87

Adjara - 84

Kvemo Kartli - 55

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 35

Guria - 28

Samtskhe-javakheti - 27

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 7

Meanwhile, 2,189 people have recovered and 23 others have died. As of now Georgia has confirmed a total of 247,025 cases of COVID-19, including 231,385 recoveries and 2,916 deaths, while 12,698 individuals remain infected with the virus.

