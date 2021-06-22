Georgia reveals data on COVID-19 cases
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia has reported 914 new cases of coronavirus, 635 recoveries and 24 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
In total, 27,956 tests have been conducted around the country of which 18,953 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 9,003 were PCR tests.
The new cases were recorded in:
- Tbilisi - 524 cases
- Imereti - 87 cases
- Kakheti - 64 cases
- Kvemo Kartli - 63 cases
- Shida Kartli - 57 cases
- Adjara - 47 cases
- Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 42 cases
- Samtskhe-Javakheti - 9 cases
- Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 6 cases
- Guria - 4 cases.
Since February 26, 2020 Georgia has had 360,055 cases of coronavirus, 346,217 recoveries and 5,199 deaths.
Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356
