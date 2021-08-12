Georgia plans to launch new web portal for people infected with COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia plans to launch new portal for coronavirus infected persons (https://er.moh.gov.ge/), Trend reports via the Health Ministry.

According to the Health Ministry, people who tested positive for the COVID-19 can register on the web.

The information will be submitted to the Public Security Management Service – 112 for further monitoring by a family physician.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Ministry of IDPs, Labor, Health and Social Affairs jointly created the new website to provide a new communication channel and reduce the increased inflow of calls.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356