Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for Sept.15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 2,515 new cases of coronavirus, 2,829 recoveries and 60 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

In total, 32,207 tests have been conducted around the country of which 19,341 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 12,866 were PCR tests.

The new cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 869 cases

Imereti - 393 cases

Kakheti - 338 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 251 cases

Adjara - 159 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 151 cases

Shida Kartli - 143 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 64 cases

Guria - 61 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 61 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 25 cases.

As of today 22,692 individuals are in self-isolation and 76 individuals are under quarantine.

Since February 26, 2020 Georgia has had 587,551 cases of coronavirus, 551,780 recoveries and 8,347 deaths.

---

