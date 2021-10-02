Ukraine to provide support for Saakashvili - Ukrainian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 2

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba spoke about further actions of Ukraine in connection with the arrest of Mikheil Saakashvili in Georgia, Trend reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Kyiv had already called in the Georgian ambassador in connection with Saakashvili's detention.

We protect every Ukrainian citizen, and will provide Saakashvili with appropriate support, Kuleba said.

“A representative of the Georgian Embassy will arrive at the Foreign Ministry to answer our call, and all this will be discussed with him,” Ukrainian FM added.

The Speaker of the Georgian Parliament assured that Saakashvili's detention would not affect relations between Georgia and Ukraine.

Georgian ex-president Mikhail Saakashvili was detained in Georgia on October 1. He was arrested by local law enforcement officers. Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that law enforcement officers knew about Saakashvili's arrival in Georgia.

