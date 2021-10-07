Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for October 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7

By Maryana Akhmedova - Trend:

Georgia has reported 2,228 new COVID-19 cases, 1,711 recoveries, and 28 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

A total of 31,828 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 18,619 tests were rapid, while the remaining 13,209 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 626,058, among them 596,380 people recovered and 9,162 died.

There are 65 people quarantined, 4,150 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 633 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed at government-assigned facilities.

As of October 7, more than 1.8 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 7,815 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm