Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for October 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 3,270 new COVID-19 cases, 1,298 recoveries, and 26 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

A total of 38,093 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 20,592 tests were rapid, while the remaining 17,501 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 652,677, among them 608,861 people recovered and 9,396 died.

There are 64 people quarantined, 5,153 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 907 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed at government-assigned facilities.

As of October 15, more than 1.8 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 3,843 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm