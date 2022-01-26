Georgia, Poland to co-op in railway sector under EU-funded project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

Poland will assist Georgia in improving its railway transport sector according to the best practices and legislation of the EU, Trend reports via Georgian media.

This was stated at the meeting on the EU-funded twinning project - "Support to approximation of Georgian legal and institutional framework to the Union Acquis in the field of railway transport", attended by Georgia’s Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Guram Guramishvili, the Ambassador of Poland to Georgia Mariusz Maszkiewicz, and other officials and key experts from both states.

"Georgia is ready to reform the railway sector in line with EU best practices and legislation. We hope that the ongoing EU-funded twinning project will significantly assist Georgia in further fulfilling its obligations under the Association Agreement, including the development of the railway transport sector," Guramishvili said.

The railway transport sector is one of the main priorities for the Government of Georgia, in particular, the construction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, which is currently operating in a test mode, is of high importance, the deputy minister said.

"In order to further develop the railway and transport sector, as well as to improve Georgia's transit potential, the state is actively involved in various regional and international initiatives, one of the main priorities of which is the development of the so-called "middle corridor", through which it is possible to transport cargo between Europe and Asia through Georgia," Guramishvili said.

According to him, Georgia, has already started fulfilling its obligations under the Association Agreement, which will be related to the development of the legal framework in the railway sector. In particular, some changes have already been introduced to the Railway Code of Georgia, and several draft amendments to the legal acts have been prepared.

The current EU-supported project focuses on the key legal acts envisaged by the Association Agreement on the formation of the European Railway Area, railway safety and compatibility. The project is implemented by the Polish Ministry of Infrastructure together with the most important institutions of the Polish railway market.

