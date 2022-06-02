5 new investment projects worth $4 mln create jobs - Gov’t report

A total of five new investment projects worth $4 million are being implemented in Georgia creating up to 1,000 jobs in the country, a report by the Georgian Government, submitted to the country’s Parliament on Wednesday, said, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

The projects involve Griteka, the largest asset-based transport company in Europe, based in Lithuania. The company has chosen Georgia as the location for its Global Business Services and is aiming to create 300 jobs by the end of 2023.

The report further noted the company planned to become one of the 10 largest logistics companies in Europe, pointing out Georgia was an “important part” of its expansion plan.

Another investment project mentioned in the report is British IT company Godel Technologies, selected by the Government as a target enterprise. The company will relocate its business to Georgia due to the “attractive business climate,” “competitive environment” and “skilled workforce”. As a result of the investment, about 250 new jobs will be created, the document said.

A Lebanese company exporting tobacco products to 90 countries worldwide is also involved in the new investment projects after deciding to open a new enterprise in Georgia’s Black Sea Adjara region.

Overall, 72 various products will be produced in the country by the enterprise that has designated European countries as its main export market, with up to 50 people to be employed on the initial stage.

Investment projects implemented within the last year also include an American company in the field of customer service, which is planning to hire 200 employees initially, and the largest Croatian company in Southeast Europe, which has plans to hire 200 employees by the end of 2022.