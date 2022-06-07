Passenger traffic in western Kutaisi Airport recovers by 111%, flights number by 115%

Passenger flow in western Georgia's Kutaisi International Airport recovered in May by 111 percent compared to the pre-pandemic figure in 2019, while the number of flights was restored by 115 percent, the United Airports of Georgia said on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

The Director of the United Airports of Georgia Tamar Archuadze said the airport had “completely overcome” the pandemic challenges and in the first five months of 2022 surpassed the indicator of the same period of 2019, both in terms of passenger flow and the number of flights.

We have even more positive expectations for the summer navigation season. We expect increased frequencies and new directions, which, in turn, will help increase the flow of passengers at the airport," Archuadze said.

Last month Kutaisi Airport served 72,104 passengers and received 241 flights, the United Airports of Georgia said.