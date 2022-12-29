Kutaisi Airport sets up duty-free space for passengers

Passengers departing from Kutaisi International Airport will be offered the first so-called “walk-through” duty-free space, presenting various Georgian and international products, with €1 million investment allocated for the project, Tamar Archuadze, the General Director of the United Airports of Georgia announced, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

Archuadze said she was delighted to establish cooperation with the ATU Duty Free company and open the “unique and modern” duty-free space at Kutaisi airport, which would be significant not only for the airport but for western Georgia’s Imereti region.

The company has been one of the largest contractors of the United Airport of Georgia and one of the largest employers at the airport, already employing 30 people at the duty-free space, she said, adding the company had a “wide experience” in organising and operating duty-free spaces across Europe.

The duty-free space arranged on 568 square metres of the departure hall of Kutaisi International Airport is divided into two parts: conceptually, one of them is dedicated to Georgian products and the other to international brands.