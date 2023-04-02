Georgian Economy Minister reviews Georgia-Uzbekistan friendship, long-term relations at Intergovernmental Commission

Georgian Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili highlighted the long-term relations based on the friendship between Georgia and Uzbekistan at the 9th session of the Georgia-Uzbekistan Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation in Tashkent, where he has participated along with Jamshid Khodjaev, the Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

As part of the working visit with the Georgian delegation, Davitashvili stressed the importance of the Intergovernmental Commission as the platform for strengthening economic, trade, transport and cultural ties between the countries and noted the meeting would be “another step forward” for economic progress, the introduction of innovations and advancement of the two countries, the Economy Ministry said.

Several important documents were signed, including the bilateral protocol on negotiations between Georgia and Uzbekistan within the framework of the accession of the latter to the World Trade Organisation and the agreement between the two countries’ governments on intergovernmental cooperation in technical regulation, standardisation, metrology and conformity assessment.

Georgian and Uzbek sides have been cooperating and discussing important issues in various directions, including trade, transport, logistics and commodity prices, as well as agriculture, informational technologies, etc. in the Intergovernmental Commission format for years.