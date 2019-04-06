Saudi Aramco to offer $16 billion in contracts to small, medium businesses: Arabiya

6 April 2019 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Saudi Aramco will offer 140 contracts worth 60 billion riyals ($16 billion) to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the kingdom, reports Trend citing to Reuters

Saudi Aramco will offer 140 contracts worth 60 billion riyals ($16 billion) to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the kingdom, the Al Arabiya TV website reported on Saturday.

Aramco is working with the government to boost cooperation with SMEs as it spends 170 billion riyals on different services a year, Mohammed bin Ayed al-Shamri, deputy director of procurement and supply, was quoted as saying.

