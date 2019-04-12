Chevron to buy Anadarko Petroleum for $33 billion

12 April 2019 14:45 (UTC+04:00)

Chevron Corp said on Friday it would buy smaller rival Anadarko Petroleum Corp for $33 billion in cash and stock to strengthen its presence in the Permian basin and beef up its LNG business, reports Trend citing to Reuters

The offer of $65 per share represents a 39 percent premium to Anadarko’s Thursday close. Anadarko’s shares soared 33 percent in light premarket trading, while Chevron shares fell 1.5 percent.

“The combination of Anadarko’s premier, high-quality assets with our advantaged portfolio strengthens our leading position in the Permian, builds on our deepwater Gulf of Mexico capabilities and will grow our LNG business,” Chevron Chief Executive Officer Michael Wirth said in a statement.

The offer is structured as 75 percent stock and 25 percent cash. Chevron will take on $15 billion of Anadarko’s debt.

Chevron also said it plans to divest $15 billion to $20 billion of assets between 2020 and 2022.

The enterprise value of deal is $50 billion.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC is Chevron’s financial adviser, while Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is its legal adviser.

Evercore and Goldman Sachs are financial advisers to Anadarko, while Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Vinson & Elkins LLP are its legal advisers.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Danone sells U.S. organic salad business to Taylor Farms
World 10:07
Valentina Shevchenko arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Central Asia 8 April 11:02
Saudi Aramco to offer $16 billion in contracts to small, medium businesses: Arabiya
World 6 April 15:00
Over 300 Azerbaijani entrepreneurs apply for permission to use Green Corridor system
Economy 5 April 17:56
Euro zone agrees to disburse 970 million euro grant to Greece
World 5 April 17:14
Deputy minister: Reforms in Azerbaijan have moved to new level
Economy 5 April 15:54
Latest
Azerbaijan preparing list of persons to be compensated for problem loans
Finance 15:52
Turkey's Trade Ministry reveals stats on trade turnover with Kazakhstan
Turkey 15:43
NCOC to start developing new fields in Caspian Sea
Oil&Gas 15:42
AZAL president meets mayor of Batumi (PHOTO)
Business 15:28
Gulf Drilling Azerbaijan intends to acquire new equipment
Oil&Gas 15:15
Gulf Drilling Azerbaijan interested in projects in three countries
Oil&Gas 14:59
Overhaul of tracks, switches at Azerbaijan's Astara railway station begins (PHOTOS)
Business 14:59
Tajik defence minister lauds Pakistan Army's efforts towards regional stability
Central Asia 14:51
BirKart NBCO to expand branch network
Economy 14:45