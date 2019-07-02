Russian Aerospace Defense Forces successfully test new anti-ballistic missile

Russian Aerospace Defense Forces have tested a new anti-ballistic missile at the Sary-Shagan training range in Kazakhstan, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The new anti-ballistic missile, after several trials, has reliably confirmed its characteristics and successfully fulfilled the task by striking an assigned target with precision," the defense ministry cited Colonel Pavel Kuzmin as saying.

Anti-ballistic missiles are used to counter ballistic

