More than 12.8 million people in China affected by Typhoon Lekima

13 August 2019 23:20 (UTC+04:00)

Some 12.88 million people in nine provincial-level regions of China had been affected by Typhoon Lekima as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Ministry of Emergency Management said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

About 2 million people in the provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Shandong, Anhui, Fujian, Hebei, Liaoning and Jilin as well as the city of Shanghai had been relocated, the ministry said.

Nearly 13,000 houses collapsed and some 119,000 were damaged, while 996,000 hectares of crops were affected by the typhoon.

Lekima landed at around 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the city of Wenling in eastern China's Zhejiang Province. It made a second landing at 8:50 p.m. Sunday on the coast of Qingdao in Shandong Province.

The typhoon, the ninth and strongest of the year, has left 48 dead and 21 missing in Zhejiang, Shandong and Anhui. Zhejiang was the worst hit as the typhoon made the first landing there, leaving 39 dead and nine missing.

Authorities have mobilized dramatic rescue and relief efforts, with firefighters, soldiers, policemen and government agency staff searching for those missing.

On Monday, the country allocated 300 million yuan (42.66 million U.S. dollars) to help with rescue and relief work in Zhejiang, Shandong and Jiangsu.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Typhoon Lekima leaves 49 dead, 21 missing in China
China 12 August 20:44
Typhoon Lekima leaves 44 dead, 16 missing in China (UPDATED)
China 12 August 08:42
Death toll from typhoon in eastern China rises to 32 as storm moves north
China 12 August 00:45
28 dead after Typhoon Lekima lands in east China
China 11 August 08:13
Death toll rises to 22 as Typhoon Lekima sweeps through east China
China 10 August 22:43
Typhoon in eastern China causes landslide, killing 13 people
Other News 10 August 12:27
Latest
Dollar, yuan jump after U.S. makes trade concessions to China
World 13 August 23:55
Champions League: “Karabakh” played with APOEL
Society 13 August 22:40
Artillery firing at small-sized marine targets conducted during "Sea Cup-2019" contest
Society 13 August 22:30
Body of missing Irish tourist found in Malaysia
World 13 August 21:59
Azerbaijan’s defense minister visits foremost military units (PHOTO)
Society 13 August 21:15
IFC to expand co-op with Uzbekistan in energy sector, agriculture (Exclusive)
Economy 13 August 21:00
Dead migrant found on rubber boat by AFM
World 13 August 20:02
Fourth stage of “Sniper Frontier" contest held (PHOTO)
Society 13 August 19:29
Huawei braced for US sanctions and will thrive under pressure, predicts expert
World 13 August 19:05