Turkey increases trade turnover with Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey's trade turnover with Kyrgyzstan amounted to $40 million in January 2020, which is an increase by $16.5 million compared to the same month of 2019, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend.

"Turkey's export to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $34.3 million in January 2020, whereas import from Kyrgyzstan equaled $5.7 million," the ministry said.

Turkey’s foreign trade turnover in January 2020 exceeded $33.9 billion.

Export from Turkey exceeded $14.7 billion in January 2020, which is increase by 6.4 percent compared to January 2019.

Turkey's import increased by 18.8 percent in January 2020 compared to the same month of 2019 and exceeded $19.2 billion.

