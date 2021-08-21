IS attack kills 6 paramilitary members in Iraq
Six paramilitary Hashd Shaabi members were killed and four others wounded on Friday in an attack by militants of extremist Islamic State (IS) group in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, a source with the Iraqi Interior Ministry said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The incident took place in the evening when IS militants detonated a roadside bomb near a Hashd Shaabi vehicle in Tarmiyah area, some 30 km north of Baghdad, sparking a clash between the Hashd Shaabi members and IS militants, the source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.
