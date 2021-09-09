4 civilians killed, 7 injured in NW Syria violence: UN
The United Nations is deeply concerned about intensifying hostilities killing four civilians in northwest Syria, a UN spokesman said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
In addition, at least seven civilians were injured, including women and children, said Stephane Dujarric, chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The victims were casualties from three incidents on Monday and Tuesday that reportedly impacted residential areas and a camp for internally displaced persons.
Since June, hostilities have intensified, despite the March 2020 ceasefire, with attacks in the rural southwest of the province, Dujarric said.
