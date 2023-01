The price of a futures contract for Brent crude oil with March delivery dropped below $78 per barrel for the first time since December 12, 2022, on London’s ICE, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the exchange, the price of Brent oil fell by 5.08% to $77.93 per barrel.

In the meantime, WTI crude oil futures with February delivery fell by 4.55% to $73.43 per barrel.