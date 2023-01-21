IAEA chief vows to continue efforts for safety zone around Zaporozhye NPP

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi pledged on Friday to continue efforts to ensure that a safety zone be created around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Everybody agrees that the plant - located on the frontline in an active combat area - needs to be protected, but these are very complex negotiations. I will not stop until the much-needed zone is a reality. I will continue my intensive consultations with both Ukraine and the Russian Federation in the coming days and weeks," Grossi said in a statement posted on the IAEA website on Friday.

"This major nuclear power plant continues to face daily dangers. Our team there continues to hear explosions close to the site, including two on Thursday," he added.