5 dead in smuggler car crash in northern Greece

Five people lost their lives on Saturday in northern Greece when a car carrying 10 illegal migrants crashed onto another vehicle, according to local media, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The incident happened on the outskirts of Komotini city near the land border with Türkiye, Greek national broadcaster ERT reported, citing local police.

The victims were four migrants whose nationalities have not been clarified yet, and the local driver of the second car.

Another three migrants were hospitalized in serious condition, according to the report.

Similar incidents have been reported many times in recent years in northern Greece. Despite efforts to fight smuggling networks at land and sea borders, thousands of migrants and refugees still try to enter Greece every year.