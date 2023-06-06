Iran should not be allowed to obtain nuclear weapon - Blinken

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. Iran should not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a briefing, while answering a question about Iran's further steps in regard with its nuclear program, Trend reports.

"It continues to be a first principle for this administration that Iran should not – that Iran not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon. We have always believed, we continue to believe that diplomacy is the best way to reach that solution, but we have seen no progress in terms of actions from the Iranian Government in the region," he said.