Israel announces date of intense fighting with Hamas in Gaza Strip

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 10. Intense fighting against Hamas in the Gaza Strip will continue for at least two more months, Israeli state radio Kan said, Trend reports.

According to the information, no ceasefire agreements are expected to be concluded in Gaza after this period, and localized operations will be carried out by army units inside the Palestinian enclave.

During these two months Israel plans to actively seek additional deals for the release of hostages kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 and held in the Strip.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.