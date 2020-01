Iraq’s military denied on Saturday an air strike had taken place on a medical convoy in Taji, north of Baghdad, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces umbrella grouping of paramilitary groups had said earlier on Saturday said that an air strike targeting its fighters hit a convoy of medics.

However, the PMF later issued another statement saying that no medical convoys were targeted in Taji.

