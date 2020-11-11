Bahrain prime minister has died, royal palace says
Bahrain’s Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa has died, the royal palace announced on Wednesday on Twitter, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Sheikh Khalifa passed away on Wednesday morning at Mayo Clinic hospital in the United States, Bahrain’s state news agency said.
The burial ceremony will take place upon the repatriation of his body and the funeral will be limited to a specific number of relatives, the statement said.
Official mourning has been declared for a week.
