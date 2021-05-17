Saudi Arabia to lift travel ban on citizens from May 17

Saudi Arabia will lift the travel ban on citizens from Monday, the Saudi Interior Ministry announced on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ban was imposed last year as part of a series of steps to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.

The ministry also announced that May 17 will mark the full opening of all borders.

The kingdom allows citizens who received COVID-19 vaccines to travel along with those who recovered from infection in less than six months.

Citizens below 18 can travel if they have health insurance policy that covers coronavirus-related risks.