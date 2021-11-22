Abu Dhabi's Mubadala expects unchanged investment strategy in 2022
Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala, which manages $243 billion in assets, expects no change in its investment strategy and themes in 2022, group chief executive Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak said on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
Areas such as renewables, technology and life sciences will continue to remain themes for the state investor, Al Mubarak said at a conference.
"Thematically there is no shift in terms of our strategy," Al Mubarak said. "From a short-term perspective, yes there are challenges ahead. I think inflation is creeping in many places."
With the world coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic there is strong liquidity globally, though potential increases to interest rates would have implications, he added.
