UAE's Abu Dhabi's civil defense extinguishes fire in building with no casualties

Abu Dhabi's civil defense put out a fire in a residential building in the UAE’s capital, evacuated it as a precaution and announced that the situation was under control with no casualties, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

The civil defense said the fire was caused by a gas cylinder explosion and added that the process of cooling and limiting the damage caused by the fire is underway.

“A report was received at the operations room at 12:09 AM about a fire in a building on Hamdan Street, and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense teams immediately moved [to the location] and the fire was brought under control, and the accident did not result in any injuries,” WAM reported.

The authority also called on the public to look for information from its official sources and to avoid circulating rumours and incorrect information.