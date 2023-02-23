3 Iraqis killed in gunmen attacks in Iraq

An army pilot officer, a paramilitary member, and a doctor were killed on Wednesday by gunmen in separate incidents in Iraq, security sources said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Unidentified armed men shot dead Iraqi Air Force officer Saad Mohsen Marzouq who was driving in Fallujah city, some 50 km west of the capital Baghdad, a local police source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

In a separate incident, gunmen opened fire on a joint checkpoint manned by police and paramilitary Hashd Shaabi in Kirkuk city, some 250 km north of Baghdad, Ihsan al-Obaidi from the Kirkuk police told Xinhua.

The attackers killed a Hashd Shaabi member and wounded a policeman before fleeing the scene, al-Obaidi said.