Saudi Arabia in talks with Syria to resume consular services

Saudi Arabia and Syria are in talks to resume consular services between the two countries, Saudi state TV al-Ekhbariya reported on Thursday, citing a source in the Saudi foreign ministry, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

The Saudi state TV cited the foreign ministry source as saying: “Within the framework of the Kingdom’s keenness to facilitate the provision of necessary consular services between the two nations, discussions are underway with officials in Syria to resume consular services.”

It added that the statement of the foreign ministry’s source was in comment on international media reports. Reuters had reported earlier, citing sources with knowledge of the matter, that Saudi Arabia and Syria have agreed to reopen their embassies after cutting diplomatic ties more than a decade ago.

The Reuters report said communication between Riyadh and Damascus had gathered momentum following the March 10 signing of the landmark agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran, brokered by China, to re-establish diplomatic ties and reopen embassies after seven years of heightened tensions. Iran is a key ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.