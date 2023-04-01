UAE sends medical aid, food supplies to quake-hit Afghanistan

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday sent 38 tons of medical aid and food supplies to families in Afghanistan affected by a recent earthquake in the country, state press agency WAM reported, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

At least 13 people were killed and more than 90 injured after a magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck Afghanistan and Pakistan just over a week ago.

“The provision of these supplies is part of the UAE’s enduring efforts to provide urgent relief to countries affected by natural disasters and enhance humanitarian support for vulnerable groups such as women, children, and the elderly,” WAM said on Friday evening.

The epicenter of the quake was in the Hindu Kush mountains, in the sparsely populated northeastern Afghan province of Badakhshan, 40 km (25 miles) southeast of Jurm village, at the considerable depth of 187 km (116 miles), the US Geological Survey said at the time.